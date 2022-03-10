Grand Rapids Ballet Company dancers take control of the stage in Jumpstart 2022

The Grand Rapids Ballet is letting the dancers take control of their annual Jumpstart performance. This year's event is extra special because the dance company is celebrating its 50th anniversary, along with a production from its junior company.

In Jumpstart, the Grand Rapids Ballet Company dancers push the boundaries of choreographic exploration for our annual Jumpstart performance. The dancers refocus their creative energies, moving into the role of choreographer, building works for other company dancers.

Jumpstart 2022 runs from March 25-27.

Aladdin tells the story of an impoverished boy, living in Agrabah, who falls in love with the beautiful Princess Jasmine. This exciting adventure features a thrilling quest, with mysterious characters along the way including a fierce dragon, a magic genie, and a powerful Sorcerer. Aladdin is a ballet of many stories: a young man who searches for his place in this world, a greedy sorcerer who lives only to gain more power and riches, and a princess hoping to find love.

The Grand Rapids Ballet School's Junior Company production of Aladdin starts on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. and continues March 12-13 & 19-20.

Get tickets to these performances and learn more about Grand Rapids Ballet at grballet.com or call (616)-454-4771.