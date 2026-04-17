Grand Rapids Ballet closes spring season with "In The Countenance of Kings"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Grand Rapids Ballet will close their spring 2026 season with "In The Countenance of Kings". The ballet is a high-energy contemporary performance by Justin Peck and originally created for the San Francisco Ballet a decade ago. The ballet has an even more special tie to Grand Rapids, as Grand Rapids Ballet's artistic director James Sofranko performed in Countenance of Kings with the San Francisco Ballet.

The ballet is also set to the music of Michigan native Sujan Stevens and will feature four shorter works.

Performances run April 24 through 26, then from May 1 through 3 at Peter Martin Wege Theatre. Evening performances begin at 7:30 P.M., and several matinee performances at 2 P.M. are also available depending on the day.

Grand Rapids ballet artistic director James Sofranko and company dancer Josué Justiz visited the Morning Mix to share more about the performance.

Visit grballet.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok