Grand Rapids Ballet celebrates 50th anniversary

For five decades the Grand Rapids Ballet has been performing for West Michigan audiences. 50 years is a huge milestone, and they are planning to celebrate in a big way, with a lineup of brand new productions for 2022-23.

Celebrations will begin in February as the company returns to DeVos Performance Hall for "Cinderella" taking place February 25-27.

Later in the spring, the company will perform “Jumpstart 2022” at its own Peter Martin Wege Theatre, and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in April.

The 50th Anniversary performances will also include a performance in October, which will be announced at a later date, and will conclude with “The Nutcracker” in December 2022 at DeVos.

Throughout 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet will host an array of celebratory events, including an alumni weekend in April, a Golden Anniversary Gala in October at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Celebrate this milestone by asking “how has Grand Rapids Ballet lifted your spirits” and share your experiences using #GRB50 on social media.

Grand Rapids Ballet is located at 341 Ellsworth Ave.

Learn more about upcoming shows and purchase tickets at grballet.com or call 616-454-4771.