Grand Rapids Ballet blends classic with contemporary with new season's shows

Grand Rapids Ballet is preparing to captivate audiences with its highly anticipated 2025-26 season. The company has unveiled a diverse lineup that promises to showcase a range of styles and stories, from beloved classics to innovative new works.

Sherlock: The season kicks off with a world premiere from resident choreographer Penny Saunders. This original ballet will bring the iconic characters and mysteries of Sherlock Holmes to life on stage, while also exploring the life of author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.



The Nutcracker: A holiday tradition, this classic ballet will return to DeVos Performance Hall, offering a magical experience for audiences of all ages.



Swan Lake: A cornerstone of ballet repertoire, Grand Rapids Ballet will present a world premiere of "Swan Lake," with choreography by Artistic Director James Sofranko. This reimagining of the timeless story is sure to be a highlight.



Jumpstart 2026: This audience favorite showcases the choreographic talents of the Grand Rapids Ballet dancers themselves, as they create and perform world-premiere pieces for their peers.



In the Countenance of Kings: The season closes with a performance of Justin Peck's unforgettable work.

Don't forget about the Summer Series including performances at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre and Frederik Meijer Gardens.

For complete details on the Grand Rapids Ballet's 2025-26 season, including dates, times, ticket information, and subscription options, head to grballet.com.

