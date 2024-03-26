Grand Rapids Ballet announces shows for 2024-25 season

The grace, power, and beauty of ballet are once again taking the stage for the 2024-25 season of the Grand Rapids Ballet.

The new lineup features a blend of inspirational concepts, cutting-edge contemporary works, and euphoric story ballets:

Oct. 11-13, 2024: Symphony of Movement

Dec. 13-15 & 20-22, 2024: The Nutcracker

Feb. 21-23, 2025: Peter Pan

Mar. 21-23, 2025: Jump Start

Apr. 25-27 & May 2-4, 2025: Be Here Now

Get more details on all of these performances, as well as purchase tickets, at grballet.com/24-25-season/.