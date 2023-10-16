Grand Rapids Art Museum & Wealthy Theatre team up for film exhibition series

Lots of exciting things are happening in the world of art at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. In addition to a new exhibit, the museum is partnering up with Wealthy Theatre to give the community opportunities to see groundbreaking film pieces from the best filmmakers across the state.

Inspired by Wealthy Theatre’s Open Projector Night, Wealthy Theatre Presents: Experimental Film Selections from Open Projector Night celebrates the varied ways in which films and filmmakers from Michigan are expanding the boundaries of the medium.

Wealthy Theatre Presents is the newest installment of GRAM’s Michigan Artist Series, which highlights artists, filmmakers, and designers from or living in our state.

GRAM Members and the public are invited to join a public panel discussion on Thursday, October 26 from 6 - 8 p.m. inside the GRAM auditorium. The panel will feature guest curators Nicholas Hartman of Wealthy Theatre and Spencer Everhart of Grand Valley State University.

This event and Museum admission are free as part of Meijer Free Thursday Nights.

GRAM’s new exhibition, in addition to the film series, is Underneath Everything: Humility and Grandeur in Contemporary Ceramics. The exhibition includes work by renowned regional, national, and international artists working in clay, including Ai Weiwei, Theaster Gates, Katayoun Amjadi, and Donte K. Hayes.

Learn more about all these events and exhibits by visiting artmuseumgr.org.