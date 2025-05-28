Grand Rapids Art Museum celebrates the artistry of David Hockney in new exhibit

At nearly 87 years old, British artist David Hockney is one of the most beloved artists of our time. Blending traditional techniques with modern technology, Hockney's work showcases his skills in painting and printmaking form.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum's newest exhibit, David Hockney: Perspective Should Be Reversed, showcases Hockney's artistry with over 160 works from 1954 to 2022. The prints come from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.

The exhibit runs from May 31 through November 2 at the museum. Admission prices are free for members and children five and under. Museum tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

Michelle spoke with GRAM Dean and Helga Toriello Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Jennifer Wcisel, on what visitors can expect in this exhibit and how the public can become involved in the exhibition's opening this Friday.

For more information, visit artmuseumgr.org.

