Grand Rapids American Culinary Federation Awards recognizes the best chefs in the industry

West Michigan has such a vibrant food scene, and the Grand Rapids American Culinary Federation Awards will be highlighting and celebrating the best chefs in West Michigan.

The honor of an ACF annual award to industry professionals offers special recognition for exemplary commitment to and unique demonstration of skill sets, knowledge, and professionalism.

Additionally, the ACF Board, with a great sense of gratitude, will recognize distinguished community and organizational partners for their extraordinary efforts in supporting and furthering the cause of culinary professionals across Greater Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids American Culinary Federation Awards will take place on April 12 at the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.

The ceremony will take place from 6-8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 for ACF Members and $75 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased here.