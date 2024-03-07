Grand Raggidy Roller Derby starts the season with a double header home opener on March 9

Roller derby: it's an exciting sport, combining physical and mental agility, drama, inclusion, empowerment, and a healthy dose of aggression on wheels.

Grand Rapids' own Grand Raggidy, a women's flat track league, is getting ready for its 2024 Home Season with a doubleheader game on Saturday, March 9.

Game one will be Grand Raggidy Allstars vs. Lakeshore Roller Derby in a West vs. West matchup, followed by Game two where the Grand Raggidy Attack will face off against Root River Rollers from Racine Wisconsin.

During the games, Grand Raggidy Roller Derby will be hosting a personal care drive for AYA Youth Collective. Grand Raggidy Roller Derby will be accepting personal care items such as toiletries, new undergarments in all sizes, socks, new blankets, and monetary donations for AYA.

There will also be a GRRD Craft and Bake Sale Pop-Up! All funds from the sale will go back to the league to help cover 2024 travel expenses.

Girl Scout Troop 8120 will be set up with a booth selling Girl Scout Cookies too.

The race will take place at JAM Sports, 3125 28th St SW, in Grandville.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first whistle will be at 4:30 p.m.

Spectators can buy tickets pre-sale from a GRRD skater for $12, at the door, or online at Brown Paper Tickets.