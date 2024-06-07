Grand Haven Pride Festival takes place June 8

June is Pride Month, and celebrations are happening all across the State of Michigan. For those who live in Grand Haven, the Pride Festival takes place on June 8.

The festival will take place by Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium and Grand Haven Waterfront from noon to 9 p.m.

The festival will feature a photo booth, DJ, a kid's zone, food trucks, a Merchants and Maker's Market, drag shows, and more.

Find a complete event schedule at ghpride.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok