Grand Haven Art Festival returning next weekend

The Grand Haven Art Festival is celebrating 65 years of art and community in 2026, bringing nearly 80 artists nationwide in downtown Grand Haven for the three-day outdoor gallery. This year's festival runs June 26 through June 28.

Attendees can experience Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 27 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., along with food and kids activities throughout the festival. Artists will set up individual tents along Washington Street, allowing members of the public to interact and connect directly with them.

Festival hours run 12 to 5 P.M. on Friday, June 26; 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Saturday, June 27; and 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Sunday, June 28. It is free to attend.

Visit grandhavenchamber.org for more information.

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