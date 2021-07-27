GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1FM concert lineup announced

Live events are coming back after a forced hiatus due to the pandemic. One of those beloved events returning to West Michigan is GRAM on the Green.

GRAM on the Green is a free live concert series held just outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Taking place on Thursday evenings from July 29 through August 12, this year’s lineup brings three evenings of performances by local and regional talent to downtown Grand Rapids:

Guests of all ages can relax on the Museum's outdoor terrace and enjoy free live music, food trucks, free museum admission, art-making activities, and a cash bar.

Admission is free, concerts take place from 5-9 p.m.

To learn more, visit artmuseumgr.org.