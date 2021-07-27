Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1FM concert lineup announced

Videos
GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1FM announces concert lineup
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 10:53:13-04

Live events are coming back after a forced hiatus due to the pandemic. One of those beloved events returning to West Michigan is GRAM on the Green.

GRAM on the Green is a free live concert series held just outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Taking place on Thursday evenings from July 29 through August 12, this year’s lineup brings three evenings of performances by local and regional talent to downtown Grand Rapids:

Guests of all ages can relax on the Museum's outdoor terrace and enjoy free live music, food trucks, free museum admission, art-making activities, and a cash bar.

Admission is free, concerts take place from 5-9 p.m.

To learn more, visit artmuseumgr.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time