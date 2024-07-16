GRAM on the Green offers free music on Thursday nights this summer

Enjoy fantastic live music and check out all that downtown Grand Rapids has to offer during 88.1 WYCE’s concert series, GRAM on the Green.

Join GRAM and 88.1 FM WYCE on Thursday nights from 6 – 8:30 p.m., for an evening filled with outdoor live music, hands-on art making, food trucks, and a cash bar.

Check out the concert lineup for the following dates:



Concerts are completely free and start at 6 p.m. each night. The Museum is also open for Meijer Free Thursday Nights.

Get more information at artmuseumgr.org.

