Gracious Grounds Gala to take place on April 20

Gracious Grounds is a place where all are welcome, providing independence, housing, and community to adults with disabilities. The organization has a special fundraiser coming up to help continue to house and employ these individuals at the Gracious Grounds Gala.

Gracious Grounds is dedicated to creating an independent living environment that is affordable, friendly, and resident-centered. They emphasize life-enriching activities, and togetherness by promoting community involvement, inclusion, employability skills/opportunities, daily living skills, and spirituality.

The Gracious Grounds Gala will take place on April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Spring Lake County Club.

Tickets cost $100 each, or $750 for a table.

Purchase tickets and learn more at graciousgrounds.org.