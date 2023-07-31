Grace's Table provides resources for teen moms year-round in West Michigan

In West Michigan, there is a significant need for support for pregnant and parenting teen moms. Last year 312 girls between the ages of 15-19 had live births.

Grace's Table is an organization dedicated to loving, lifting, and supporting teen moms through hope, mentorship, resources, and more.

The need for support goes long past pregnancy, and the people volunteering at Grace's Table walk alongside teen mothers and their children through life. Grace's Table serves teen mothers ages 13-24. Birth is just the beginning, but there is a lot more that happens as we raise kiddos. We are here for the journey!

While most local organizations that focus solely on teen moms are closed during the summer months, Grace's Table remains open to provide support and services year-round. Additionally, their programming happens out of a home providing a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

There are a variety of ways the community can get involved and volunteer with teen moms. Grace's Table has a make-a-meal program, childcare services while moms are in learning cohorts, group projects to renovate the boarding house and other tasks. They're also always accepting donations to complete the renovations to the housing facility.

Learn more about how to get involved by visiting gracestable.com or calling (616) 340-4309.