Grace's Table is giving moms and kids much-needed school supplies at "Mommy & Me: Education for Life"

It’s time to start thinking about going back to school. Instead of dreading it, Grace’s Table is helping young moms and their kids get everything they need to be successful this school year at the upcoming Mommy & Me: Education for Life event.

Mommy & Me: Education for Life will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at their new location, 909 Watson St SW, Grand Rapids. This event is for teen mamas ages 13-24 and their children. ID required at event check-in.

These moms will be able to fill a backpack with school supplies and goodies, connect with community partners offering parent & child resources, and enjoy walking tacos!

To donate supplies to these moms and their kids, purchase items on their Amazon Wishlist.

Learn more at gracestable.com.

