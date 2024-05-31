Grace’s Table giving out free diapers and wipes during Diaper Day on June 3

Grace’s Table has a beautiful new location in Grand Rapids, but the mission remains the same: give teen moms the love, support, and community they need to thrive on their unique journey. They’re showing support for these moms with a special event on June 3, Diaper Day.

Diaper Day is for pregnant and parenting teen mamas, ages 13-24, to receive diapers and wipes free of charge. A baby goes through approximately 2500 diapers in their first year of life, and it costs roughly $75 per month.

Diapers and wipes are essential to the overall health and well-being of a baby and their family. These items are not covered by benefits such as WIC or SNAP.

In addition to these free supplies, there will also be free barbecue and yard games.

Diaper Day will be at Grace’s Table’s new location at 909 Watson St SW, Grand Rapids from 4 to 7 p.m.

Learn more at gracestable.com.

