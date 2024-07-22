Grace's Table Back-To-School Backyard Bash takes place on July 24

It’s time to start thinking about going back to school. Instead of dreading it, Grace’s Table is celebrating with the Back To School Backyard Bash, helping young moms and their kids get everything they need to be successful this school year.

Join Grace’s Table at their new location, 909 Watson St SW, Grand Rapids, for an evening of games, BBQ, and live music as they collect school supplies for kids who need them.

Just bring a few school supplies from their Wishlist, and enjoy an evening of fun! Those who can’t make the event can purchase items on their Amazon Wishlist.

The event will take place on July 24 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn more at gracestable.com.

