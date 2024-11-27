Grab a gift for everyone on your list at the Uptown Shop Hop on Dec. 5

The Grand Rapids Uptown Neighborhood has some of the most eclectic shops and restaurants in the area, so it's the perfect time to grab gifts for everyone on your holiday list at the Uptown Shop Hop.

The 27th annual Uptown Shop Hop takes place on Thursday December 5, from 3 until 9 p.m., all across the four business districts of Uptown Grand Rapids: Eastown; East Hills; Wealthy Street; and East Fulton. It kicks off a full season of holiday shopping, dining, and merriment all while supporting independent and locally owned Grand Rapids businesses.

Over 150 businesses will participate, covering all areas of gifting including boutiques, restaurands, pubs, candy shops, spas, and more.

Besides shopping, other events will take place throughout the day like a holiday tree lighting, photo opportunities, visiting Santa, and so much more.

To see a list of participating locations and events, visit uptowngr.com.

