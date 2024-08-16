GRAAHI Rhythm Run 5K and Health Fair returns to MLK Park on August 17

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute getting ready for Saturday's Rhythm Run 5k And Health Fair. But it's more than just a race; it's a celebration of health and wellness.

For the first time since 2019, GRAAHI’s Rhythm Run 5K and Health Fair returns to MLK Park on August 17.

The run will go from 8 to 10 a.m. followed by the Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual family health fair will feature more than 30 vendors, as well as free services including:

● Mobile mammogram screening by Corewell Health

● Vision screening by Clear Sky Eye Care

● Relaxation Station by Body Sculpt Better Body Bar & Spa

● Blood pressure checks

● Music, dance, exercise, and fitness training by Life Addict Studio and VSJ Fitness

● The YMCA veggie van free produce distribution

● Delicious lunch by Big Tone’s BBQ

● Prizes and giveaways

Register and learn more at visit graahi.org/rhythmrun.

