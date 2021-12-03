GR neighborhoods unite for Boston Square Community Christmas Tree Lighting

Don't let the name fool you, Boston Square is actually here in West Michigan! Actually, eight Boston Square area organizations and businesses are hosting a free, family-friendly Christmas tree lighting party at Boston Square Community Parklet on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m.

The idea is based on the annual downtown Grand Rapids event, but organizers wanted to create an event that better reflects the diverse cultures found within the Boston Square area. Oakdale Neighbors, Boston Square Neighborhood Association, Fuller Avenue Church, Oakdale Park Church, New Dimensions Victory Center, Boston Square Church, Modern Hardware, and Amplify GR are the organizers of what they hope will become an annual tradition.

“We are a close-knit community that celebrates our roots in diversity,” shared Pastor Kenny Hoskins, executive director at Oakdale Neighbors. “Attendees will get a sense of that when they come to this event. We hope people will join us at this free event and celebrate with their neighbors, those who used to live here, and those who want to feel connected to a community that appreciates diverse cultures.”

The inaugural event, formally titled “Boston Square Community Christmas Tree Lighting,” is hosted by a longtime business in the area, Modern Hardware. Aside from the ceremonial ‘flipping of the switch’, the party will also include music, food, and talent from the neighborhood. The festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. lighting ceremony, at the Boston Square Community Parklet, located at 1505 Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Guests will enjoy a festive atmosphere with campfires, warm treats, holiday music and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus!

The 20-foot Christmas tree will be lit by a longtime Boston Square resident at 6 p.m.

Activities:

Photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Holiday tunes spun by Governor Slugwell [facebook.com] the whole evening

Nativity performance led by New Dimensions Victory Center

Stocking giveaway for children that include an ornament art project

Outdoor games

Food/Drink Vendors:

7 Mares

Taste of Africa

Boston Soul Cafe

plus, more!

Event Partners:

Oakdale Neighbors

Modern Hardware

Fuller Avenue Church

New Dimensions Victory Center

Boston Square Neighborhood Association

Oakdale Park Church

Boston Square Church

7 Mares

Boston Soul Café

Taste of Africa

EA Craftworks

Hot Spot Metal Studio

Standard Lumber

Amplify GR

No registration is necessary. Guests are encouraged to dress accordingly as all activities are outdoors.

More information:

https://fb.me/e/1qm2uLCXW [fb.me]

