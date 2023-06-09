"Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue" coming to DeVos Performance Hall, June 8-11

The Golden Girls kept audiences laughing from 1985-1992. Four fabulous senior ladies who shared a home in Miami brought sass, wit, and a great picture of what true friendship looks like, and its stars have reached icon status.

There's a live show taking the stage at DeVos Performance Hall called Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, where Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia will take the stage in the modern year 2023.

2023 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her new, young sex-crazed stud.

Performances will take place June 8-11. The show is for ages 18 and older.

Tickets can be purchased at devosperformancehall.com.