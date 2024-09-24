Gold Coast Doulas hosting 9th annual Diaper Drive

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A family can spend an average of $100 a month on diapers for one child, and that’s only one of the many things a growing baby needs. Diapers can be a huge expense for families living on a tight budget, which is why Gold Coast Doulas is hosting their 9th annual Diaper Drive.

The goal is to collect 15,000 diapers to support families in need in Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan Counties. They will accept donations of opened and unopened boxes and packages of new disposable diapers, used cloth diapers and cloth supplies, new cloth diapers, and new boxes or packages of wipes.

Diapers will be collected now through October 1, and can be dropped off at the following locations:

Zeeland:

Howard Miller Library

Lake Michigan Credit Union

Holland:

Brann’s

EcoBuns Baby + Co.

The Insurance Group

R Lucas Scott. Co.

Harbor Health & Massage

Lake Michigan Credit Union

Greater Grand Rapids:

Rise Wellness Chiropractic PLC

Hopscotch Children’s Store

Mind Body Baby Collective

Advent Physical Therapy

Mindful Counseling GR: Three locations

Fit4Mom Grand Rapids: Donations accepted at classes.

Gold Coast Doulas: Donations are accepted at classes or left outside the door of the office.

All donations will then be distributed to Nestlings | Diaper Bank of West Michigan and Great Start Family Coalition of Kent County.

Learn more about how to donate at goldcoastdoulas.com.

