Gold Coast Doulas hosting 7th annual Diaper Drive now thru Oct. 2

Diapers are expensive, and no government programs currently cover them. To help parents out in West Michigan in need of diapers for their kids, the Gold Coast Doulas are hosting their

7th annual Diaper Drive.

The diaper drive benefits Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan and Great Start Parent Coalition of Kent County. Holland-based Nestlings has distributed over one million diapers and helped over 18,000 families since 2011. Nestlings Diaper Bank also works with 31 partner agencies to distribute diapers to families in need.

The goal is to collect 10,000 diapers to support families in need in Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan counties. They accept opened and unopened boxes and packages of new disposable diapers, used cloth diapers and cloth supplies, new cloth diapers, and new boxes or packages of wipes.

Gold Coast Doulas 7th Annual Diaper Drive will be taking place now through October 2.

Diaper drop-off locations can be found here.

To learn more, visit goldcoastdoulas.com or call 616-294-0207.