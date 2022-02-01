Go Red For Women brings awareness to women's heart health throughout February

The majority of cardiac and stroke events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes such as moving more, eating smart, and managing blood pressure. The American Heart Association wants to make these facts known to women who may be suffering or at high risk for these conditions through their various events throughout the month of February.

The Go Red for Women experience continues to be the cornerstone of the Go Red for Women movement in local communities, focusing on preventing heart disease and stroke. The movement also encourages women to share stories of people impacted by cardiovascular disease and raise critically-needed funds to save more lives.

They celebrate American Heart Month, Go Red for Women, National Wear Red Day, and Congenital Awareness Week throughout the month, raising awareness of heart disease and stroke, as well as how women can prevent the likelihood of having problems later in life.

There will also be two luncheons women can take part in this year to help raise funds and spread awareness:

At these events, women can enjoy a nice meal as well as listen to a guest speaker from the 2021 Go Red For Women Real Women. They are a sisterhood of survivors who passionately share their personal experiences with heart disease and stroke to empower women to lower their cardiovascular risk.

To meet this year’s Real Women and read their personal stories, visit goredforwomen.org/realwomen.

National Wear Red Day is on February 4. Wear red to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke and help save lives by using #NationalWearRedDay.