Go Orange with Kids Food Basket to fight childhood hunger in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — This March, in recognition of National Nutrition Month, West Michigan residents are invited to Go Orange with Kids’ Food Basket (KFB)—an annual campaign aimed at raising awareness about childhood hunger and providing nourishing meals to children in need. Orange symbolizes childhood hunger awareness, making it the perfect rallying color for the community’s collective efforts.

A Month of Impact: How You Can Help

Sponsored by PNC Bank for the ninth year in a row, the Go Orange campaign runs throughout March, challenging the community to contribute through donations, Wish List drives, volunteer work, and fundraising events.

KFB currently serves about 11,000 healthy evening meals to 61 schools in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties through its food distribution and education programs.

PNC Bank Steps Up

“PNC is honored to once again team up with Kids’ Food Basket to support Go Orange month,” said Sean Welsh, PNC regional president for Western Michigan. “The need for nourishing food in our community is greater than ever, and the terrific folks at Kids’ Food Basket are stepping up to answer the call. To show our support, PNC employees will be wearing orange and volunteering at KFB locations in Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon counties on Friday, March 21. I encourage everyone in our community to Go Orange and join us!”

How You Can Get Involved

Anyone can take part in Go Orange:

Round up your bill or purchase a $2 Sack Supper icon at participating businesses.

Decorate brown bags for Sack Suppers.

Volunteer at one of KFB’s locations in Kent, Muskegon, or Ottawa counties.

Donate supplies via KFB’s new Amazon Wish List.

A Goal to Nourish the Future

“We are living in unprecedented times where many in the community are wondering how to help our neighbors through tough situations,” said Tamara VanderArk-Potter, VP of Philanthropy at Kids’ Food Basket. “We have a big fundraising goal of $140,000 this March, and we know we can get there—one donation at a time, one neighbor at a time—to create a more nourished future for West Michigan.”

The Urgency of the Issue

In Michigan, over 1.4 million people face hunger, including 387,000 children. In 2023 alone, KFB served 1.8 million meals, and that number is expected to rise as food insecurity and the cost of healthy food continue to increase.

Be Part of the Solution

This March, join the fight against childhood hunger. Visit Go Orange - Kids’ Food Basket to learn more and get involved. Every action—big or small—makes a difference in nourishing the future of West Michigan.