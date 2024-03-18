Go Orange Month: Take a tour of Kids' Food Basket's new Holland greenhouse

March is Go Orange Month, a time when Kids' Food Basket goes all-out to promote its mission: making sure no child goes hungry by providing them with nutritious and delicious sack suppers.

Kids' Food Basket serves Kent, Allegan, Ottawa, and Muskegon Counties, providing over 14,000 pounds of food to children in need across West Michigan. Over the years, they've collected the food they needed through donations from the community and local farmers. Kids' Food Basket has even expanded to building greenhouses and beginning to grow their food to provide healthy options in their sack suppers.

One of those greenhouses was built in 2023 out in Holland. Located on the property of Ridge Point Community Church, Kids' Food Basket uses this greenhouse to grow their starter plants, which they later transfer to farmland at their facility in Grand Rapids to grow and harvest fruits and vegetables.

Michelle took a trip out to the new Holland greenhouse to speak with one of the volunteers, Zack Allen, to get a tour as well as discover ways the community can help Kids' Food Basket during Go Orange Month, and beyond.

For Go Orange Month, there are plenty of special activities and events surrounding their mission to spread awareness of childhood hunger. Year-round, there are also volunteer opportunities of all kinds available in multiple locations from greenhouses to packing sack suppers.

Discover an event and volunteer opportunities in your area at kidsfoodbasket.org.