Go Orange for Kids' Food Basket in March to help fight hunger in West MI

March is National Nutrition Month. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many families to struggle with food security due to financial strain, so Kids' Food Basket is raising funds and awareness to help these families fill their bellies as they "Go Orange" throughout the month of March.

One way to "Go Orange for Our Neighbors" is to dine in or take out food at one of the following local restaurants on the dates listed below. A portion of the proceeds made that day at the restaurants will be donated to Kids' Food Basket:

Jose Babushka- March 1 – 31

Hog Wild BBQ- March 1 – 5

Fatty Lumpkins- March 2 – 4

Beltline Bar- March 3

New Holland Pub on 8th- March 8-12

The Hearthstone Bistro- March 9-11

Noco Provisions- March 10

Olives- March 10

Cherokee Restaurant- March 15-19

Vitale’s Zeeland- March 15-19

Big Lake Brewing- March 22-26

Pints and Quarts- March 23-25

Big Bob’s Pizza- March 29

Carolina Low & Country Kitchen- March 31

Another way to support Kids' Food Basket is to take part in Go Orange Day on March 31. This year, they’re celebrating Go Orange Day with a drive-thru party at all three Kids’ Food Basket locations. They'll be collecting Wish List items from 12 – 5 p.m.:

Fruit cups or pouches

Pudding cups

Meat sticks (i.e. Slim Jims)

8 lb or XL brown lunch bag

Kids' Food Basket has locations in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Holland. Contact delaney@kidsfoodbasket.org with questions.

To learn more on how to participate, visit kidsfoodbasket.org/go-orange.