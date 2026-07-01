Go Green College Painters: student-run, family-owned, and results that wow

Siblings Jackson and Evelyn Befus are the co-founders of Go Green College Painters, an exterior/interior painting business that also provide custom pain works, deck staining, and power washing. The duo co-founded the company in 2024 while Jackson was a student at Michigan State University, and the painting business is putting the Befus siblings through college one project at a time.

Go Green College Painters serves the Greater Grand Rapids area and is owner-operated, with Jackson and Evelyn performing every job themselves. They carry full liability insurance on every job with proof available per request, offer fixed-price written quotes with no hidden fees, and bring previous experience in their own lives into the business without a "learn as you go" approach commonly found in other painting companies.

The company also offer cat sitting, plant sitting, and house sitting services through their younger sister Ella. Go Green's plants and pets service goes an extra step by providing cat owners a daily photo of their pet, ensuring their animal is taken care of.

Jackson, Evelyn, Ella, and brother Henry visited the Morning Mix to share more about the business and how you can book their services this summer!

Visit gogreenpainters.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok