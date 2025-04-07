Go Bananas with Cooper Street Snacks

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Cooper Street Snack's journey began with a cherished family cookie recipe, passed down through generations. The Surnow family created lasting memories while baking and enjoying their mother Elaine's special cookies. This recipe, originating from their great-great-grandmother, became a beloved family staple. In 2011, Max Surnow, with the help of his mother Elaine and brother Sam, decided to turn this family tradition into a business. They embarked on a mission to create snacks that were both delicious and better for you.

From its humble beginnings, Cooper Street Snack has grown significantly. They started by selling their Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Twice-Baked Cookies at local farmers' markets and have since expanded their product line and distribution. Today, Cooper Street is a thriving company that produces a variety of snacks, including their signature twice-baked cookies and Granola Bakes. They've also expanded their reach and are now available in many grocery stores.

One of those Granola Bakes is getting some extra love as National Banana Day approaches. These soft and chewy snacks are packed with oats, seeds, and tons of banana, offering a convenient and wholesome alternative snack.

Celebrate by picking up some tasty treats from Coopers Street Snacks!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok