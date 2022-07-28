Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Global Water Fest returns for its second year on July 30

Enjoy some water-based fun on the Grand River
Videos
Global Water Fest Grand Rapids returns for second year on July 30
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 09:55:26-04

The Global Water Fest Grand Rapids event returns for its second year, celebrating all things happening on the Grand River, on July 30.

Global Water Fest Grand Rapids is a family-friendly event on the Grand River featuring dragon boat races, a globally themed variety of food vendors, live music, and entertainment. 

Dragon Boat Races starts at 8 a.m. The winner gets $500 for their team and $500 for their non-profit of choice.

There will also be a Youth Fishing Derby from 12-4 p.m. Free fishing poles will be provided while supplies last.

The whole celebration will take place at Canal Park, 941 Monroe Ave. NW, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more by visiting globalwaterfestgr.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered