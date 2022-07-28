Global Water Fest returns for its second year on July 30

The Global Water Fest Grand Rapids event returns for its second year, celebrating all things happening on the Grand River, on July 30.

Global Water Fest Grand Rapids is a family-friendly event on the Grand River featuring dragon boat races, a globally themed variety of food vendors, live music, and entertainment.

Dragon Boat Races starts at 8 a.m. The winner gets $500 for their team and $500 for their non-profit of choice.

There will also be a Youth Fishing Derby from 12-4 p.m. Free fishing poles will be provided while supplies last.

The whole celebration will take place at Canal Park, 941 Monroe Ave. NW, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more by visiting globalwaterfestgr.com.