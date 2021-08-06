Glamorize your campsite or backyard with a GlampRapids tent rental

Enjoy Pure Michigan by going on a camping trip in style! GlampRapids is a new company that delivers a beautiful glamping tent to desired camping destinations, maximizing comfort and giving campers a unique way to experience the outdoors.

The company was started by young entrepreneurs CJ DeVries and Justin Razmus.

GlampRapids tent rentals are great for parties and events, or just a quick backyard getaway.

The process is simple, customers just need to select a date they wish to camp on their website, then GlampRapids will deliver and set up the glamping tent to their desired location. GlampRapids delivers anywhere in Grand Rapids and destinations within 50 miles of the city.

The tent is 16 feet long and stands at 10 feet tall in the center. The glamping tent setup comes with:



Queen size air mattress bed

Bedding and pillows

Indoor/outdoor round wood table and 2 chairs

2 lamps

2 nightstand tables with removable tray tops

3 sets of rope lights

4 rugs

2 lanterns

Decorations (leaves, etc…)

Fan

The cost is $150 for the first night and $75 for additional consecutive nights.

To book a reservation and to learn more, visit glamprapids.com.