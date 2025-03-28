Glam it Forward Prom Dress Giveaway provides a dress to any girl who needs one

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Prom season is here, and it's such a memorable event for high school students. Big Joe and Laura from the Mix 95.7 have teamed up with Two Men and a Truck and Uptown Cheapskate in Kentwood and Grandville for their second annual Glam it Forward Prom Dress Giveaway. Together, they collected more than 1,000 dresses, and anyone can come "shop" these gently loved gowns, shoes and accessories for free, no strings attached.

The event is at the Two Men and a Truck (284 Dodge Ct. #104) in Comstock Park, and runs from 11:00am-3:00 pm on Saturday, March 29.

There will be snacks, dressing rooms, music and other special local partners who can help with hair and tanning while they last.

