Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Giving Tuesday: An important day for Greater Ottawa County United Way

Videos
Greater Ottawa United Way Giving Tuesday
Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:29:26-05

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages people to pay-it-forward in many ways. One organization that welcomes consideration is Greater Ottawa County United Way.

This organization "supports, develops and implements a range of impact solutions that improve lives and create stronger communities." We spoke with Tracy Plummer, Vice President of Development, in regards to what makes them a great choice on this Giving Tuesday.

What exactly does United Way do? They do everything from working organizations, community partners and supporters to create the building blocks of a better life for all by focusing on education, financial stability, health and basic needs.

To spread some love to the Greater Ottawa County United Way on this Giving Tuesday, please click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time