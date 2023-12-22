Giving Tree Books has a mission to give every child a book to read

Getting a child interested in books and reading at a young age can truly change their lives. Yet, so many kids across West Michigan have little to no access to books outside of school, with many not owning any books.

One local family is hoping to change that with their non-profit, Giving Tree Books. Their mission is to promote children's literacy by publishing high-quality, elementary-level books and providing them free to children from under-resourced communities in West Michigan.

Their first book published this year was Tasha Goes to Puppy School, a funny and heartwarming tale of a little puppy struggling to find her place in the world and what makes her special.

Multiple copies of this book were given to the 259 students at Campus Elementary School in Grand Rapids. Giving Tree Books plans to do this with many other schools in West Michigan in the future, but were extremely proud of how their first book giving event turned out.

To learn more about Giving Tree Books and how to donate, visit givingtreebooks.org.