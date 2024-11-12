Giving Tree Books celebrates 2nd book publication and giving free books to 2,000 students

Last year the non-profit, Giving Tree Books, embarked on its mission to promote children's literacy and published its first book, "Tasha Goes to Puppy School." Now one year later, Giving Tree Books is celebrating the success of giving free books to over 2,000 students as well as the creation of their second children's book.

The new book, "Milo Finds His Forever Home," is geared to older elementary students. The book tells the story of Milo, a small dog whose life takes a big, unexpected turn. Milo now finds himself in an animal shelter for the first time, ready to find his forever family to adopt him.

The goal for 2025 is to spend the entire month of March reaching even more schools during March is Reading Month. Their ultimate goal is to reach 5,000 students and children with books and corresponding social-emotional learning approach.

Learn more or make a donation by visiting givingtreebooks.org.

