Give the gift of life and hope this holiday season by donating at a Versiti blood drive

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The need for blood never goes away, which is why Versiti exists, hosting blood drives to consistently replenish the life-saving supplies. The holiday season can be particularly tough because of family commitments, travel and weather. That's why the organization is hosting two blood drives the day after Christmas in the Grand Rapids area. Donors must be 17 years old older, or 16 with parental consent. Donating blood takes about an hour, but the acutal donation time is about 15 minutes.

The Holiday of Hope Blood Drive at Celebration Cinema is at 2121 Celebration Dr. NE, in Grand Rapids. The event on Dec. 26 runs from 11:30 am-5:30 pm. Donors will receive at $25 e-gift card, a voucher for a free ticket to a ShowSpan show of your choice and be entered to win a refillable popcorn bucket and $50 in Celebration Cinema gift cards.

The Holiday of Hope Blood Drive at Walker Ice and Fitness is at 4151 Remembrance Road NW in Grand Rapids. This event on December 26 is from 1:30 pm- 6:00 pm. Participants will receive a $25 e-gift card and a free ice skating pass.

Appointments are encouraged and you can learn more by calling (866) 642-5663 or by visiting donateblood.versiti.org.