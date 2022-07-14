Families who drive up to Stanton to visit Anderson and Girls Orchards know there's so much more than fresh produce on their farm. They also have a free petting zoo filled with exotic animals, which guests can get up and close with all season.

While the petting zoo is free for anyone who comes to the farm, Anderson and Girls is kindly asking for donations to help keep their animals fed and happy, so they can entertain and play with guests at the orchard as part of their Animal Enrichment Day coming up.

They are asking for the following items or a monetary donation:

Food Items

Fresh Produce

Bread

Dried Fruits

Nuts in Shells

Cheerios

Frozen Meat (No Processed)

Mini Marshmallows

Canned Chicken Breast

Stage 2 Baby Food Fruit Flavors (jars or pouches)

Canned Cat Food

Dry Cat Food

Cat Treats

Catnip

Dry Dog Food

Guinea Pig Treats

Mealworms (live or dried)

Canned Dog Food

Non-Food Items:



Petco Gift Card

Amazon Gift Card

5 Gallon Pails

Plastic Totes/Storage Bin

Mrs. Meyers Cleaner

Bleach

Plastic Barrels

Radio/CD Player

Sponges

Laundry Soap

Recycled Paper Bedding

Dog Toys (Large & Small)

Parrot Bath Spray

Large Parrot Toys

Rabbit Toys/Chew

Blankets/Fleece

Large Dog Beds

Baby/Toddler Toys

Dish Soap

Animal Enrichment Day will take place on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, don't miss out on Harry Potter and Ron Weasley visiting the farm on July 30.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, visit andersonandgirls.com or call (989) 831-4228.

Don't forget to follow them on Facebook to stay updated on upcoming events.

This segment is sponsored by Anderson and Girls Orchards.