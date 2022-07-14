Families who drive up to Stanton to visit Anderson and Girls Orchards know there's so much more than fresh produce on their farm. They also have a free petting zoo filled with exotic animals, which guests can get up and close with all season.
While the petting zoo is free for anyone who comes to the farm, Anderson and Girls is kindly asking for donations to help keep their animals fed and happy, so they can entertain and play with guests at the orchard as part of their Animal Enrichment Day coming up.
They are asking for the following items or a monetary donation:
Food Items
- Fresh Produce
- Bread
- Dried Fruits
- Nuts in Shells
- Cheerios
- Frozen Meat (No Processed)
- Mini Marshmallows
- Canned Chicken Breast
- Stage 2 Baby Food Fruit Flavors (jars or pouches)
- Canned Cat Food
- Dry Cat Food
- Cat Treats
- Catnip
- Dry Dog Food
- Guinea Pig Treats
- Mealworms (live or dried)
- Canned Dog Food
Non-Food Items:
- Petco Gift Card
- Amazon Gift Card
- 5 Gallon Pails
- Plastic Totes/Storage Bin
- Mrs. Meyers Cleaner
- Bleach
- Plastic Barrels
- Radio/CD Player
- Sponges
- Laundry Soap
- Recycled Paper Bedding
- Dog Toys (Large & Small)
- Parrot Bath Spray
- Large Parrot Toys
- Rabbit Toys/Chew
- Blankets/Fleece
- Large Dog Beds
- Baby/Toddler Toys
- Dish Soap
Animal Enrichment Day will take place on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also, don't miss out on Harry Potter and Ron Weasley visiting the farm on July 30.
Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.
For more information, visit andersonandgirls.com or call (989) 831-4228.
Don't forget to follow them on Facebook to stay updated on upcoming events.
This segment is sponsored by Anderson and Girls Orchards.