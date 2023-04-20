Girls on the Run in need of volunteers for Celebration 5K events

Girls on the Run West Michigan is looking for 260 people to volunteer at their Celebration 5K events in Muskegon, Ottawa, and Kent Counties.

80 volunteers are needed in both Muskegon and Ottawa Counties. The largest 5k in Kent County requires around 100 volunteers.

Girls on the Run needs registration organizers, distributors of water and snacks at the finish line, event setup/breakdown helpers, course marshals, and more

Girls on the Run West Michigan will be holding their Celebration 5K events on the following dates and locations:



Sign up to volunteer at gotrwm.org.