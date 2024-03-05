Girls on the Run hosting Sneaker Soiree, and other events, to raise funds for their program

Girls on the Run West Michigan has inspired tens of thousands of young ladies through exercise. The movement is about so much more than running: bringing connections, confidence, and character to the participants.

There are so many ways people outside the program can help the organization with their mission besides volunteering as a coach. Girls on the Run will be hosting The Sneaker Soiree on June 20, a huge fundraiser people can attend to celebrate the organization's 20th anniversary.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their fanciest attire, but with sneakers! The event will have appetizers, drinks, and live music by Park Road Revival.

The celebration will also include a silent auction, wine pull, and a motivational fashion show featuring participants' stories from the past 20 years.

All proceeds raised will help provide financial assistance to support the girls in Girls on the Run.

Tickets cost $60 per person and can be purchased at gotrwm.org.