Life is too short to wear boring clothes, so if you're in need of a bit of a wardrobe refresh, Gina's Boutique in Ada Village has everything from cozy weekend casual to a look that will turn heads at your next special event.

Gina's Boutique will be celebrating a huge anniversary at their Cheers To 19 Years Event.

On November 16 get 19% off all day online and in-store with a celebration from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Gina's Boutique is located at 496 Ada Village.

Start window shopping at ginasgr.com.