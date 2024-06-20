Gilda's Club Camp Sparkle connects kids who are impacted by cancer

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids wants young people who are dealing with grief or impacted by a loved one’s cancer journey to find some sparkle this summer. The non-profit is hosting two camp sessions for Camp Sparkle, providing children a chance to connect with other kids going through the same journey they are.

New this year, will be two camp sessions: The first session will focus on grief support, and will be held June 24-28; while the second session will focus on cancer support, and will be held July 8-12. Each session will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Campers may join and attend any or all camp dates.

Camp Sparkle is facilitated by Gilda’s Club professional program staff, is supported by trained volunteers, and will feature activities focusing on emotional well-being. The camp will host guests from community partners including Josh Dunigan with Drums for All, the Grand Rapids Symphony, Grand Rapids Opera and Grand Rapids Public Library .

Camp Sparkle is free to attend and open to children from all surrounding communities.

Pre-registration is required. Register at gildasclubgr.org/campsparkle, emailing cfaust@gildasclubgr.org, or by calling 616-453-8300 ext. 212.

