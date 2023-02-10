Gilda’s Club and Mary Free Bed launch Cancer Education Workshop Series

Two huge names in the fight against cancer are joining forces to educate and spread awareness of the rigorous disease. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and Mary Free Bed are teaming up to launch a free Cancer Education Workshop Series to provide support and resources for patients, families, and loved ones impacted by the disease.

The new Cancer Rehabilitation Education & Wellness (CREW) initiative will hold free, quarterly workshops for those on a cancer journey.

The first workshop, “What’s up, Doc?”, will take place on February 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The seminar focuses on how to navigate discussions with health care providers, as well as talk about how to communicate with your medical team, advocate for yourself or a loved one, ask the right questions, and do cancer rehabilitation.

Learn more about the event and register by calling 616-840-8953 or emailing pmr.residency@maryfreebed.com.