Gifts for the beauty guru in your life, recommended by MomHint

Olay Body | Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid - $7.99

Cold temperatures no longer have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin thanks to the Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid.

Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid known for its capacity to attract and retain water, the Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash infuses moisture 10 layers deep to help hydrate the skin throughout the day without leaving a coated feel and it’s approved by the Skin Health Alliance, so you know it’s a good choice.

The experts at Olay Body put this body wash to the test to show that healthy-looking skin starts in the shower and found that 95% of women had visibly better skin after using Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid.

You look your best when you feel your best, and I love how this body wash sets the tone for the day by moisturizing my skin from the second I lather up!

Available at major retailers nationwide

Secret | Secret Weightless Dry Spray – starting at $6.49 | Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant, Real Coconut - $6.99

The Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48 hours of sweat and odor protection and goes on with an instantly dry feel - no waxes, no alcohol, no residue.

Redesigned fragrance experience for freshness that lasts.

The ergonomic grip bottle is designed for easy, targeted application for less cloud and more product where it’s needed most.

The Secret Weightless Dry Spray is available in Wild Rose, Vanilla, Waterlily, and White Peach.

The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48 hour odor protection and helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it.

With 3x more odor fighters THAN THE LEADING ALUMINUM FREE DEODORANT, this motion and moisture-activated deodorant works hard when you need it most.

The collection is dermatologist tested and free of aluminum, parabens, talc, and dyes.

Available at major retailers nationwide

:amika | Smooth talker double agent smooth + shine routine set - $150 ($218 value)

This psychedelic set has everything you need for a blowout - wash, treat, prep, style, and refresh all in one bundle.

This set includes amika’s double agent 2-in-1 blow dryer + straightening brush​ plus FREE full-size perk up dry shampoo and 4 travel-size wash + style products: the kure bond repair shampoo and conditioner, flash instant shine mask and the wizard silicone-free detangling primer.

Available at Sephora and loveamika.com

Clean Beauty | Clean Reserve Skin 3.4 oz - $98

This is a bestseller! Clean Reserve is a cozy scent that features creamy Madagascar vanilla for a soft, subtle cozy musk vibe perfect for the holidays.

It's from Clean Beauty Collective Inc.™, an eco-conscious and sustainable brand whose mission is to deliver prestige beauty collections that are simple, trusted and conscious.

Available at Sephora or CleanBeautyCollective.com



HigherDOSE | Infrared Sauna Blanket, $599 but 20% off Black Friday & Cyber Monday 11/11-11/29

Bring the spa into your home, and on the go, with higherDOSE's best-selling infrared sauna blanket.

Helps detoxify your system, improve sleep, reduce inflammation, and burn calories passively.

A workout without a workout!

30-day money-back guarantee

Visit higherdose.com for 20% off Black Friday/Cyber Monday 11/11 - 11/29



