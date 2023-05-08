Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Gift mom an experience at Coastal Society this Mother's Day

Posted at 12:19 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 12:19:35-04

Mother's Day is coming up, and while plants and flowers can make wonderful gifts, there are many other ways to show moms and mother figures how much you love them with experiences.

Coastal Society is a west coast-inspired hand-crafted cocktail bar, dining experience, and curated boutique located in southern Michigan. They offer an atmosphere of tropical coastal vibes, with a dining and craft cocktail menu experience that appeals to a refined, yet casual taste pallet.

Kim Neeple, owner of Coastal Society, showcases what their location has to offer in their restaurant, bar, and boutique.

Coastal Society is located at 35 Center St. in Douglas.

Discover more amazing experiences and gifts at coastalsociety.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather