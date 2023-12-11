Gift children a future education at today's price with Michigan Education Trust

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

There's no gift like an education, making learning accessible for those you love. There's an easy way to invest that's safe, flexible, and a great way to bank on a child's future with Michigan Education Trust.

The Michigan Education Trust (MET) helps parents or guardians avoid rising tuition rates and save on college tuition by buying college credits at today's price with a MET 529 prepaid tuition savings program. MET will offer a discounted age-based pricing structure as opposed to charging one price across all ages, which means families will realize significant savings the earlier they start saving.

Depending on the beneficiary's choices, MET provides:



Prepaid tuition and mandatory fees at any Michigan public university and community college upon admission.

Funds from terminated METs can be directed to a Michigan private, out-of-state college or trade school.

Refunds can be made if a beneficiary decides not to attend college.

To learn more about the Michigan Education Trust, call 1-800-638-4543.