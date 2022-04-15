Getty Drive-In prepares for opening week with blockbuster hits!

Summertime is around the corner and The Getty Drive-In, located in Muskegon Michigan, is preparing to reopen for its 78th season on April 20.

Drive-In fans can jump into the season on the first two nights for a special single-feature deal of just $5.00!

Exciting new movies are coming to the big screen in 2022! Double features presented during the opening two weeks will be:

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore / The Batman

The Bad Guys / Sonic 2

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent / Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Northmen / Ambulance

More highly anticipated summer drive-in movies will include: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Legally Blonde 3, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, Lightyear, Elvis and Thor: Love and Thunder.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.