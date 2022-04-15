Watch
Getty Drive-In prepares for opening week with blockbuster hits!

First showing takes place April 20
Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 10:41:44-04

Summertime is around the corner and The Getty Drive-In, located in Muskegon Michigan, is preparing to reopen for its 78th season on April 20.

Drive-In fans can jump into the season on the first two nights for a special single-feature deal of just $5.00!

Exciting new movies are coming to the big screen in 2022! Double features presented during the opening two weeks will be:

  • Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore / The Batman
  • The Bad Guys / Sonic 2
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent / Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Northmen / Ambulance

More highly anticipated summer drive-in movies will include: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Legally Blonde 3, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World:  Dominion, Lightyear, Elvis and Thor:  Love and Thunder.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.

