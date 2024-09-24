Momming is hard, and the challenges continue to change and evolve as their kids grow. It can feel like a constant struggle to keep up with their kids’ lives, and then so many times moms put their well-being on the back burner.

September is Self-Care Awareness Month, so now is the time to make mom a priority, because when moms feel good, it makes them better parents. Rachel Marie Martin, the viral blogger behind FindingJoy.net, and mother of eleven, shares her expert advice on prioritizing self-care amidst life’s challenges in her new book, Get Your Spark Back: How to Find Happiness and Reignite Your Life.

Rachel draws from her personal experiences and professional insights to provide valuable self-care tips for moms going through transitions—be it a career change, a new baby, or any of life’s myriad of challenges.

Rachel also covers self-care topics including:



Embracing Imperfection: Perfection is not the goal. She shares how embracing imperfections can reduce stress and foster a healthier mindset.

Prioritizing Me-Time: Practical tips on carving out personal time, even amidst a busy household. She explains how small, consistent self-care habits can make a big difference.

Navigating Change: Insights on handling major life changes with grace. Rachel discusses the emotional and physical tolls and provides strategies to manage them effectively.

Finding Joy in Chaos: Tips on how to find moments of joy and gratitude daily, helping moms stay grounded and positive.

Support Systems: The importance of building a supportive community and not hesitating to ask for help.

