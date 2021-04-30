Get Your Derby On with Woodford Reserve

The 147th Kentucky Derby will take place this weekend, and those celebrating with friends and family will want a good drink to sip on while enjoying the races.

Chris Morris, Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve, showcases drink and food combos to serve at your derby gathering.

Woodford Reserve is the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, honoring the national horse race with their 2021 commemorative derby bottle.

Featured on Woodford's website are drink recipes, food combos, costume ideas, and other activities people can take part in during the Kentucky Derby.

Tune in to NBC on May 1, at 4 p.m. to watch live coverage of Kentucky Derby® 147.

Learn more at woodfordreserve.com.