Get up close and personal with the animals at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo is filled with all kinds of exotic animals like lions, tigers, bears, and much more!

Along with the exotic animals at John Ball Zoo, there are some fun, interactive activities for visitors of all ages where people can get up close and personal with the animals.

Leigh Ann went to the zoo to feed the budgies, ride camels, and explore the other fun activities people can participate in when visiting the zoo.

John Ball Zoo is located at 1300 Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their hours, programs, and events, visit jbzoo.org.